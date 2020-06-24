Kevin Kelly

KELLY - Kevin, known as, "Pops," 80 years old, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away June 22, 2020, after a long and ferocious battle with cancer. Kevin formerly resided for many years in Brightwaters, NY. Kevin had a passion for education, was a retired tea-cher, assistant principal and former school board member. He was the founder of Stitches & Screens, as well as the co-founder of Bunger Surfboards. While living in Jacksonville, Kevin was an active member of his community, serving as a board member for several years. Kevin is survived by his wife Joan, his children Karen Kelly McNulty (Michael Heinlein) and Bill Kelly (Linda), his two grandchildren Alexandra and Michael McNulty, and his brother Peter Kelly (Lorraine). Kevin was predeceased by his parents and brother William Thomas Kelly. A memorial for Kevin will follow at later date.







