PREISS - Kevin M. Proud member of the NYPD. Tragically on June 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Juana (nee Belette). Loving father of Veronica, Thomas and Nicholas. Dear son of Kathleen and John Preiss. Loving brother of Kathleen (Richard) Collins, Joanne (Richard) Gumbrecht, John Jr. (Bernadette) Preiss and Thomas (Juliann) Preiss. Beloved son-in-law of Ernesto Belette. Dear brother-in-law of John and Anna O'Brien and Francisco and Ivette Belette. Beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews. He will be sorely missed by all. Visitation Saturday 7-9pm and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 47 Jerusalem Ave., Hicksville. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10:00am at Our Lady of Mercy RC Church. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation through the home page at Warriorsforacause.org, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Newsday on June 29, 2019