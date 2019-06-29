Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Hicksville
47 Jerusalem Avenue
Hicksville, NY 11801
(516) 931-0262
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home
47 Jerusalem Ave.
Hicksville, NY
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home
47 Jerusalem Ave.
Hicksville, NY
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home
47 Jerusalem Ave.
Hicksville, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Preiss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin M. Preiss

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin M. Preiss Notice
PREISS - Kevin M. Proud member of the NYPD. Tragically on June 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Juana (nee Belette). Loving father of Veronica, Thomas and Nicholas. Dear son of Kathleen and John Preiss. Loving brother of Kathleen (Richard) Collins, Joanne (Richard) Gumbrecht, John Jr. (Bernadette) Preiss and Thomas (Juliann) Preiss. Beloved son-in-law of Ernesto Belette. Dear brother-in-law of John and Anna O'Brien and Francisco and Ivette Belette. Beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews. He will be sorely missed by all. Visitation Saturday 7-9pm and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 47 Jerusalem Ave., Hicksville. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10:00am at Our Lady of Mercy RC Church. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation through the home page at Warriorsforacause.org, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Newsday on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Hicksville
Download Now