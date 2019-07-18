Home

McSWIGGAN, Sr. - Kevin P. of Massapequa, NY on July 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary McSwiggan. Adored father of Kevin P McSwiggan, Jr. (Maia), Tara McSwiggan, Kaitlin McSwiggan & Sean McSwiggan. Devoted grandfather of Kyleigh and Shane. Dear brother of Ethna Trentanove, Daniel and John. Predeceased by his siblings Michael, Larry and Maureen. Retired Senior Court Officer, County Court, Mineola, NY. Services were entrusted to the care of Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc. For donation information please check massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on July 18, 2019
