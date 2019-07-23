Home

Memorial Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:45 AM
St. John Nepuchne Roman Catholic Church
Bohemia, NY
Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Charles Catholic Cemetery
Farmingdale, NY
MILLER Kevin, 67 on June 3rd 2019, Tyler Texas former resident and high school grad of West Islip of the class of 1972, aka [twigs]. Beloved father of Tosha Lavone and Blake Miller. Son of Edna and Henry Miller. Beloved brother to Marilyn Mustapick, Melissa Miller, Monica Jentz, Mercedes Lee, Ann Miller, Henry Miller JR, John Miller, Bruce Miller Greg Miller And Michael Miller. Has a memorial mass on Friday July 26, 2019 at 9:45 am at St. John Nepuchne Roman Catholic Church in Bohemia New York, with burial services at interment chapel in St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in Farmingdale at 12noon.
Published in Newsday on July 23, 2019
