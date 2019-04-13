Home

KEVIN P. O'SULLIVAN, SR. 4/13/1928 - 1/9/2006 My Dearest Kevin, Happy Birthday. My life without you has been very lonely. You were my heart and soul. I miss your kindness, your love, your wit, your whole being. I still have difficulty thinking you are not here with me. You will always be my true love. May the peace you have found in heaven and the love of our three children: Kevin Jr., Colleen, and Terence comfort you. You were the rock that made me strong; you were the love that made me soft. May the sun shine gentle on your face and may God hold you and our children in the palm of his hand. All my love always, Your wife forever, Carole E.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 13, 2019
