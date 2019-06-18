KEVIN P. O'SULLIVAN, JR. 06/18/1960 - 11/06/1977 Happy Birthday, Dear Son You were a very special son in so many ways. You were kind, you were gentle. You were all that a son should be. I miss you and love you with each passing day. You had a wonderful future and it was taken away. May the sun shine gently on your face and may God hold you in the palm of his hand. Kiss your sister Colleen, your brother Terence and Daddy. Till we all are together again, be at peace. Kevin Sr., Dear hold our children in your arms until I am with you and our three angels. Love Always, Mommy Published in Newsday on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary