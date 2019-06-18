Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
(516) 627-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin P. Hughes

Notice Condolences Flowers

Kevin P. Hughes Notice
HUGHES - Kevin P. on June 15, 2019 of Manhasset. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Loving father of Erin (Jake), Cara (Bob) and Deirdre. Devoted grandfather of Cara, John and Peter. In repose at the Fairchild Funeral Chapel, 1570 Northern Blvd., Manhasset on Tuesday from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10am St. Mary's Church, Manhasset. Interment to follow at Nassau Knolls Cemetery Port Washington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, goodshepherdhospice.chsli.org
Published in Newsday on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fairchild Sons Inc
Download Now