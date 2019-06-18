|
|
HUGHES - Kevin P. on June 15, 2019 of Manhasset. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Loving father of Erin (Jake), Cara (Bob) and Deirdre. Devoted grandfather of Cara, John and Peter. In repose at the Fairchild Funeral Chapel, 1570 Northern Blvd., Manhasset on Tuesday from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10am St. Mary's Church, Manhasset. Interment to follow at Nassau Knolls Cemetery Port Washington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, goodshepherdhospice.chsli.org
Published in Newsday on June 18, 2019