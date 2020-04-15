|
SPEARMON - Kevin of Hunt-ington Station, NY passed away on April 9, 2020 at the age of 59 from COVID-19. A town resident most of his life, he retired from New York State Parks in 2017 after 33 years of service. Left to mourn him are; his wife Denise Spearmon; children: Natasha Dumerville (Fed), Kevin Martin (Mary Alice), Shanequa Rice (Antonio), Travis Singleton; Stepson Royce Clay; 18 grandchildren: Kevin, Kendrick, Kevazhia, Kristopher, Khalil, Vanessa, Knotasha, Kendall, Collie, Caedon, Mason, Zikeyiah, Khamilia, Keavonn, Ariah, Zayvion, Shane; great-grandson Kevin III; siblings: Sharon, Earl, Ray, Victoria Motley (Leonard); and, a host of cousins, friends and others who love him.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2020