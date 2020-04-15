Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Spearmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Spearmon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Spearmon Notice
SPEARMON - Kevin of Hunt-ington Station, NY passed away on April 9, 2020 at the age of 59 from COVID-19. A town resident most of his life, he retired from New York State Parks in 2017 after 33 years of service. Left to mourn him are; his wife Denise Spearmon; children: Natasha Dumerville (Fed), Kevin Martin (Mary Alice), Shanequa Rice (Antonio), Travis Singleton; Stepson Royce Clay; 18 grandchildren: Kevin, Kendrick, Kevazhia, Kristopher, Khalil, Vanessa, Knotasha, Kendall, Collie, Caedon, Mason, Zikeyiah, Khamilia, Keavonn, Ariah, Zayvion, Shane; great-grandson Kevin III; siblings: Sharon, Earl, Ray, Victoria Motley (Leonard); and, a host of cousins, friends and others who love him.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -