BOYD - Kevin Thomas, of East Islip, LI on October 10, 2020. Cherished son of Nancy Beth and Thomas Matthew. Beloved brother of Brian Joseph and Thomas William. Loving grandson of Joseph A. Johnson, and his wife Arlene. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile west of S.S. Pkwy., exit 45W). A Religious Service to be held Thursday at 10:00AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Islip, LI. Interment to be held privately. Visitation Wednesday 2:00PM until 4:00PM and 7:00PM until 9:00PM. chapeyfamily.com