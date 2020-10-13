1/
Kevin Thomas Boyd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOYD - Kevin Thomas, of East Islip, LI on October 10, 2020. Cherished son of Nancy Beth and Thomas Matthew. Beloved brother of Brian Joseph and Thomas William. Loving grandson of Joseph A. Johnson, and his wife Arlene. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile west of S.S. Pkwy., exit 45W). A Religious Service to be held Thursday at 10:00AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Islip, LI. Interment to be held privately. Visitation Wednesday 2:00PM until 4:00PM and 7:00PM until 9:00PM. chapeyfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Service
10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church, Islip, LI
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-5600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved