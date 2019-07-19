|
WHERRY - Kevin John of Coram, NY on July 17, 2019 in his 51st year. Devoted son to John "Jack" (Judith) and the late Lillian. Cherished father of Olivia. Beloved brother of Laura McKenna (Michael), Donna Goldsmith (Mark), Lisa Wherry and Kathleen Wherry. Loving Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Moloney's Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, NY where a religious service will be held Sunday 8PM. Cremation entrusted to Nassau-Suffolk Crematory, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY. Visiting Sunday 2-4 & 7-9PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on July 19, 2019