Services
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
(631) 588-1515
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
Service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
8:00 PM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
WHERRY - Kevin John of Coram, NY on July 17, 2019 in his 51st year. Devoted son to John "Jack" (Judith) and the late Lillian. Cherished father of Olivia. Beloved brother of Laura McKenna (Michael), Donna Goldsmith (Mark), Lisa Wherry and Kathleen Wherry. Loving Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Moloney's Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, NY where a religious service will be held Sunday 8PM. Cremation entrusted to Nassau-Suffolk Crematory, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY. Visiting Sunday 2-4 & 7-9PM. www.moloneyfh.com
