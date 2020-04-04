Newsday Notices
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Kieran Mock

Kieran Mock Notice
MOCK - Kieran G., of Huntington Station, on March 28, 2020. Beloved Husband of Melissa Mock. Devoted Dad to Cori Mulzoff (Jason), Kyle and Ryan Mock. Adored Grandpa to Francesca and Lucy. Loving Brother to Stephen Mock and Tracy Groeninger; Son of Edgar Mock; Predeceased by Mother Catherine Jeanne Mock; Loved by many Nieces and Nephews; a lifelong Friend to all he met. Kieran was a self-employed Landscaper (KGM Landscaping) and former Huntington High School Wrestling Coach. Avid sports fan and especially fond of his NY Mets, Jets and Rangers. To celebrate Kieran's life, a Memorial Visitation and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please feel free to leave Condolences and contact information at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Long Island Cares, Inc. www.licares.org. Arrangements entrusted to M.A. Connell Funeral Home. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
