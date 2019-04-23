BENKO- Kim Willets, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2019 surrounded by his family at the age of 66. He passed away after a recent fight with cancer. He was born on August 28, 1952 to his parents, Dorothy & Jack Benko. He was raised in Huntington, NY. Kim was an auto mechanic for over 20 years and managed-dispatched at Orange & White Taxi. Most of his spare time was spent in his garage (his sanctuary) where he was always building, designing, or fixing something up. Kim's strong-willed personality as well as his positive outlook on whatever life handed him, is what made him a fighter. He was always concerned about making sure his family was prepared for any of life's situations. Anyone that met Kim, knew he was truly one of a kind. He is survived by his wife- love of his life of 40 years, Cindy; his daughters, Suzanne (Nick) and Christine; his brother in law, Peter (Alice). He is also survived by his grandson, Chase, who gave him the strength to beat his previous battle with cancer. Everyone has their own individual memories of his strength, laughter, life lessons, and resilience. Viewings will be held on Wednesday April 24, 2019 between 2-4pm & 7-9pm at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, Huntington Station. A short service will be held at the evening viewing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Visiting Nurse Service & Hospice of Suffolk, INC; 505 Main Street, Northport, NY 11768. maconnellfuneralhome.com Published in Newsday on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary