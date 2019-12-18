|
RYAN - Kim was lost to us on December 12, 2019. Beloved daughter to Eleanor (the late Bernard) LaMay and the late Valentine Ryan. Cherished mother to Jennifer Carol and her husband Jeffrey Morgenstern. Devoted grandmother to Brendan (Moriah) O'Connor, Justin O'Connor, Ryan O'Connor, and Katherine (Cody) Crawford; as well as her 3 great-grandchildren Jaxson, Blake and Amelia. Loved sister to Kelly Ryan, Cary Ryan, Heath (Denise) Ryan, Heather (Craig) Heartwell, Joseph (Kathleen) Ryan, and Winter Brook Ryan. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Kim will be deeply missed and forever loved. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the new year.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 18, 2019