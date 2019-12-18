Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kim Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kim Ryan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kim Ryan Notice
RYAN - Kim was lost to us on December 12, 2019. Beloved daughter to Eleanor (the late Bernard) LaMay and the late Valentine Ryan. Cherished mother to Jennifer Carol and her husband Jeffrey Morgenstern. Devoted grandmother to Brendan (Moriah) O'Connor, Justin O'Connor, Ryan O'Connor, and Katherine (Cody) Crawford; as well as her 3 great-grandchildren Jaxson, Blake and Amelia. Loved sister to Kelly Ryan, Cary Ryan, Heath (Denise) Ryan, Heather (Craig) Heartwell, Joseph (Kathleen) Ryan, and Winter Brook Ryan. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Kim will be deeply missed and forever loved. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the new year.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kim's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -