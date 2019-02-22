|
|
ENG - Kit Mei "Cathy"of South Setauket on February 20, 2019. Beloved wife and mother, passed peacefully sur-rounded by loving family at Good Shepherd Hospice In-Patient Center in Port Jefferson, NY. She was an electrical engineer at Underwriter's Lab-oratories in Huntington, NY and co-owner of the historic Dragon Island Restaurant in Centereach, NY. In retirement, she was a proud member of both Annie's Dancers and the YuanJi Dance troupe. Her inspirational strength and love will be deeply missed by her husband, Joseph Sr.; four children: Catherine, Joseph Jr., Vivian, and Carl; eight grandchildren: Henry, Robert, Lucas, Max, Ryley, Ryker, Caden, and Dylan Grace; and the cherished families of her three siblings: Peter, Cecilia and the late Lily. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 to 6 PM with a Service at 5 PM in O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 2326 Middle Country Road, Centereach, NY. Closing Prayer Monday 10 AM in the funeral home followed by interment in Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 22, 2019