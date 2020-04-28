|
FEINDLER Klaus Stefan, 90, from Melville, NY. It is with sadness that the family announces his passing on Friday April 24, 2020 of complications from COVID-19. Born July 22, 1929 in Berlin, Germany, he lived in Brooklyn and Queens before settling in Melville. He is predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Joan (Scantlebury) Feindler. He is survived by his two daughters, Eva of Garden City, NY and Alexa (Terry) Ragsdale of Philadelphia, PA. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and a niece and nephew living in Germany. An engineer by training, he worked for many years at Grumman, involved in developing the lunar module for the Apollo missions. Further, he ran testing for the Grumman/Piccard PX-15, the Ben Franklin underwater submersible research center. Later, he created his own consulting company, Beaumont Environmental, specializing in waste-to-energy processing. He traveled the world over, was dedicated to American military history and the Battle of Bastogne, always had a scientific interest in everything and was a world-class builder and tinkerer.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 28, 2020