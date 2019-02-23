Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
VFW
560 North Delaware Avenue
Lindenhurst, NY
Kristen Collins Notice
Collins - Elizabeth Desjardin- Collins passed away on January 31, 2019 after a 3 year battle with ALS. She was a 1970 graduate of Lindenhurst High School. She lived 66 beautiful years. She leaves behind a husband, 3 children, 9 brothers and sisters and 7 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 2, 2019 from 2-9pm at the VFW located at 560 North Delaware Avenue, Lindenhurst, NY 11757. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Lindenhurst VFW and "911 Veterans" who assisted her in her time of need. She will be missed by many.
Published in Newsday from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
