DiMARTINO - Kristin, 39, formerly of Cutchogue, NY, joined her Savior on March 9th, 2019. Kristin was born November 27, 1979 in Port Jefferson, NY. She attended culinary school, earned an AA degree at PBSC and enjoyed modeling. Kristin had a gift of bringing joy to all she met with her kind words, beautiful smile and heart of gold. She will forever shine in Heaven. Kristin is survived by her mother and stepfather, Caron and Jeff Lindquist, brother James, sister Keri; father Rob; aunt Claudia; uncle Ronald DiMartino; grandparents Judy and Bruce Spiro; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. All are welcome to the visiting which will be Thursday from 2-4:30 and 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home, Inc., 172 Main Street in Islip. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday 10am at St. Patrick's RC Church in Bay Shore. Interment to follow at Emmanuel Church Cemetery in Great River.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 7, 2019
