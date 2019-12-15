|
|
CASILLO - Kristin Joy 43, of Huntington, on December 11, 2019. Beloved wife of David. Loving mother of Sophia and Nicholas. Cherished daughter of Joseph and MaryAnne Dono. Dear sister of Thomas, Gregory, and Jacquelyn. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:30 AM at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Centerport. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to: metavivor.org in Kristin's name would be greatly appre-ciated. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 15, 2019