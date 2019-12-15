Newsday Notices
Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church
Centerport, NY
View Map
Kristin Joy Casillo

Kristin Joy Casillo Notice
CASILLO - Kristin Joy 43, of Huntington, on December 11, 2019. Beloved wife of David. Loving mother of Sophia and Nicholas. Cherished daughter of Joseph and MaryAnne Dono. Dear sister of Thomas, Gregory, and Jacquelyn. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:30 AM at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Centerport. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to: metavivor.org in Kristin's name would be greatly appre-ciated. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 15, 2019
