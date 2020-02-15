Newsday Notices
Branch Funeral Home
551 Route 25A
Miller Place, NY 11764
631-744-9700
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
551 Route 25A
Miller Place, NY 11764
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
551 Route 25A
Miller Place, NY 11764
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
551 Route 25A
Miller Place, NY 11764
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:45 AM
St. James R.C. Church

Kristina Mense

Kristina Mense Notice
Mense - Kristina J. Age 47 of Port Jefferson, NY passed peacefully surrounded by family on February 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Steven for over 19 years. Loving mother of Juliana, Steven Jr., Christopher and Joseph. Adored daughter of John and the late Millie Kump. Cherished sister of Karen (Ed), John (Catherine) and Maryann (the late Robert). Reposing at Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place, 551 Route 25A Miller Place, NY 11764. Visitation Sunday 7-9pm and Monday 2-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass 10:45am Tuesday at St. James R.C. Church. Interment at St. Charles Cemetery. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 15, 2020
