Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Resources
More Obituaries for Lambarta Wenz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lambarta Wenz

Notice Condolences Flowers

Lambarta Wenz Notice
WENZ - Lambarta "Beppie" of Glen Head, NY on June 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Max. Loving mother of Carlton Wenz and Karen Wenz. Cherished grandmother of Danielle, Stefanie, Eric, Andrew and Courtney. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Jackson. Visiting Wed. 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com. Funeral Service 10am Thur. at the funeral home. Interment Private. Contributions may be made to Long Island Alzheimer's Foundation www.liaf.org
Published in Newsday on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitting Funeral Home
Download Now