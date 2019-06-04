|
WENZ - Lambarta "Beppie" of Glen Head, NY on June 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Max. Loving mother of Carlton Wenz and Karen Wenz. Cherished grandmother of Danielle, Stefanie, Eric, Andrew and Courtney. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Jackson. Visiting Wed. 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com. Funeral Service 10am Thur. at the funeral home. Interment Private. Contributions may be made to Long Island Alzheimer's Foundation www.liaf.org
Published in Newsday on June 4, 2019