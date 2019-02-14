Home

LANCE LORENZ Our Forever Angel Mar 18, 1990 - Feb 14, 2007 Twelve years ago we lost you.Lance, the pain was oh so strong. Still today we feel our loss as our memories we try to hold on. Your smile & laughter & caring ways, are just to name a few. You're missed by those you came in contact with, just for being you. This year you would have enjoyed some events that took place within our family, a Stepson & Uncle are two new titles to be added to your name. You'll always remain a loving son, brother, grandson, cousin and friend, our memories of times together remain within our hearts, until we meet again. Ride in Peace Love, Mom, Bob, Heather, Steven, Kensley Rose & Family
Published in Newsday on Feb. 14, 2019
