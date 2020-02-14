|
LANCE LORENZ Our Forever Angel Mar 18, 1990 - Feb 14, 2007 Thirteen years without you, it's so hard to believe. It seems like only yesterday we started to grieve. Words cannot express the pain that we still feel, a song, a thought or memory seems to make your death more real. Our family tree is growing, a new branch will be added this year. Nothing can replace the huge one that belongs to you. As we think about your hopes and dreams, your branch would be strong and full. As we pick up our sticks and look up at our tree, we can only imagine if you were here, living each day, our family tree would have so much more to say. You will forever live in our hearts, Lance. 2 wheels up! Love and miss you always, Love Mom, Bob, Heather, Steven, Kensley Rose and Family.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 14, 2020