Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 724-9500
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's RCC
Kings Park, NY
Lani Aughenbaugh Notice
AUGHENBAUGH- Lani, Age 70 of Smithtown, NY. On July 3, 2019. Proud Army Veteran. Retired Police Officer from VA Hospital, Northport and Ocean Beach Police. Beloved husband of Debra. Loving father of Eric and Jennifer. Dear brother of Darlene Lopez and Loretta Young. Reposing at the Branch Funeral Home, 190 E. Main St. Smithtown, NY 11787.Visitation Sunday 7-9pm and Monday 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funer al Mass Tuesday 10:30am at St. Joseph's RCC Kings Park.Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery www.branchfh.com
