AUGHENBAUGH- Lani, Age 70 of Smithtown, NY. On July 3, 2019. Proud Army Veteran. Retired Police Officer from VA Hospital, Northport and Ocean Beach Police. Beloved husband of Debra. Loving father of Eric and Jennifer. Dear brother of Darlene Lopez and Loretta Young. Reposing at the Branch Funeral Home, 190 E. Main St. Smithtown, NY 11787.Visitation Sunday 7-9pm and Monday 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funer al Mass Tuesday 10:30am at St. Joseph's RCC Kings Park.Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on July 6, 2019