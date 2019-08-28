|
VALLEE - Larry of Islip, New York, passed away on August 25, 2019 at the age of 71. He is survived by his mother Justine of Islip, brother David of Islip, and brother-in-law Richard Schack of New York City. He is predeceased by his father Lawrence Vallee. Larry's parents, with a few other families, were instrumental in establishing the Association of Habilitation and Residential Care (AHRC) in Suffolk County. Founded as the Association for Help of Retarded Children before changing its name, AHRC now provides programs and services to over 2,500 men, women and children. AHRC programs and residences provided Larry with exceptional support and care throughout his life. Larry also attended AHRC workshops and participated in many of the association's social activities. Larry was a hugger. He loved the music of the 50s and 60s, including Patti Page, Rosemary Clooney and Frank Sinatra. He knew endless facts about U.S. presidents. Larry was a loving individual who spread joy to all who knew him. Visiting will be Thursday 2-4:30 and 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home, 172 Main Street, Islip. A religious service will be held Thursday evening at the funeral home. Interment will be Friday morning at St. John Nepomucene Church Cemetery in Bohemia. In lieu of flowers, Larry's family requests that donations be made to AHRC Suffolk Foundation, 2900 Veterans Memorial Highway Bohemia, NY 11716. www.overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 28, 2019