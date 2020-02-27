|
|
CERRATO - Laura. Our beloved daughter Laura passed away on February 22, 2020. Laura was a kind and gentle soul who cared for others deeply. She was an outstanding student, graduating with honors from Stony Brook and then getting her masters from Louisiana State University. As a speech pathologist in New Mexico she was able to help children who she loved. Laura recently moved back to Long Island to be with her family. All who truly got to know her loved her deeply. She had a wild sense of humor and loved others unconditionally. Laura had a great gift of language and a strong love of poetry. She also had a strong social conscience and was an advocate for the poor and the oppressed. Laura will be deeply missed by her family and is survived by her parents Joe and Carroll, her sister Raquel and her husband Steve, as well as by Aunt Zina and Uncle Charlie, Uncle Nicky and Aunt Carole, Cousins Eva (Alex), Robert (Margaret), Lisa (Pat), Joey (Denise), Michelle (Frankie), Alex, Kelley (Dan), Sean, Brian, Danny, Anthony, Gianna, Shane & baby Grayson. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Patrick, 9 Clinton Ave. Bayshore NY, 11706 on Saturday at 11:00am followed by a Memorial Service from 1-5pm at Mangano Funeral Home, 1701 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park NY 11729.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2020