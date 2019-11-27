|
KRAVITZ - Laura Lee, age 55, of Port Jefferson Station on November 25, 2019. Loving mother of Jessica Lee Kravitz and Taylor Lee Kravitz. Beloved daughter of Norma Raye Fitzsimmons (nee Hodsden). Dear sister of Kenneth Fitzsimmons, Kelly Happer, Gail Fitzsimmons, Michael Fitzsimmons and Sherry Viverito. Visitation will be held at Marinello Funeral Home, Inc., 493 Middle Country Rd., Coram on Friday November 29 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Private cremation to follow at Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation www.komen.org. Marinellofh.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 27, 2019