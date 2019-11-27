Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marinello Funeral Home Inc
493 Middle Country Rd
Coram, NY 11727
(631) 732-6969
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Marinello Funeral Home Inc
493 Middle Country Rd
Coram, NY 11727
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Marinello Funeral Home Inc
493 Middle Country Rd
Coram, NY 11727
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Kravitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Lee Kravitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Lee Kravitz Notice
KRAVITZ - Laura Lee, age 55, of Port Jefferson Station on November 25, 2019. Loving mother of Jessica Lee Kravitz and Taylor Lee Kravitz. Beloved daughter of Norma Raye Fitzsimmons (nee Hodsden). Dear sister of Kenneth Fitzsimmons, Kelly Happer, Gail Fitzsimmons, Michael Fitzsimmons and Sherry Viverito. Visitation will be held at Marinello Funeral Home, Inc., 493 Middle Country Rd., Coram on Friday November 29 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Private cremation to follow at Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation www.komen.org. Marinellofh.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marinello Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -