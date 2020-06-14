Laura VanderMaas

VANDERMAAS- Laura, 70, lifelong resident of Huntington, passed away on June 6, 2020. Beloved wife of John R. VanderMaas; Mother of Jessica K. VanderMaas; Dear "Ma" of Joseph John Usis III and Jeramy Sean Spratley. She will be laid to rest at Calverton National Cemetery. Laura had a passion for helping people in her community by working in various organizations such as the Huntington Youth Bureau and the Veteran's Administration located in Northport. She will be missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. www.mskcc.org-donate. Arrangements entrust- ed to M.A. Connell Funeral Home, Huntington Station, NY. maconnellfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 14, 2020.