TISCHELMAN - Laurel Rose (nee Telfeyan), 70, of Wood-mere, NY, passed away on March 1, 2020 following a long illness. She is survived by her beloved husband, Harold, darling daughter Alana, stepson Joseph Michael and his partner Summer Su, brother R. Donald Telfeyan and his partner Paula Kasher, sister Dr. Celeste Telfeyan Helvacian and her husband Nurhan Helvacian. She also leaves behind her nieces Cristina Demirdjian (John), Linda Helvacian and precious grand-nephews Lucas and Ryan Demirdjian. She was loved and will be missed by countless friends and relatives. Born on February 24, 1950 in Queens, NY to parents Robert and Diana Telfeyan. Laurel was raised in Manhasset, NY received a BA degree from Syracuse University and M.S. from Hofstra University. She married Harold Tischelman, the love of her life, in 1989. They lived in Cedarhurst for many years and recently moved to Woodmere. Her career was as a vocational rehabilitation counselor working for the State of NY and the US Department of Labor. Visitation will be Sunday, March 15, 2-5pm at Donza Funeral Home, 333 Atlantic Avenue, East Rockaway, L.I., NY. Memorial Service at 4pm. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Telfeyan Evangelical Fund, 31 Laurel Street, Garden City, NY 11530.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 13, 2020