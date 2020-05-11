Home

More Obituaries for Laurence Fitzgerald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurence Fitzgerald

Laurence Fitzgerald Notice
FITZGERALD - Laurence J. East Northport, NY formally of Ballinlough, Co Roscommon Ireland, past peacefully at the age of 79 on May 7, 2020. Proud member of Local 30 International Operating Engineers. Survived by loving wife of 56 years Mary, daughter Maureen, son Joseph (Diane), grandchildren Olivia, Eric & Bridget, brothers John & Michael sister Kathleen and many nieces and nephews. Proceeded by brothers Thomas and Eamon, sisters Mary, Eileen & Geraldine. Services were held privately. Donations in memory of Laurence can be made to Visiting Nurse Service of Suffolk 505 Main St. Northport NY 11768 or St. Anthony of Padua Building fund 20 Cheshire Pl. East Northport, NY 11731
Published in Newsday on May 11, 2020
