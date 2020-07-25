LAURENCE KAHN

KAHN - Laurence 56 suddenly on 07-18-2020 of Marathon, FL formerly of Northport, NY. Son of Charlotte (nee Gottesman) and Arnold Kahn. Brother of Franklin, Richard and Deborah. Uncle of Dylan, Ryan, Emma, Taylor and Justyn. Graveside Service and Burial Monday 07-27-2020, 2pm at Mt. Ararat Cemetery, 1165 RT 109, Lindenhurst, NY. Shiva Monday immediately following and Tuesday from 12-7pm, 24 Chapel Hill drive Brentwood, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Domestic Abuse Shelter, P.O. Box 522696, Marathon Shores, FL 33052
Published in Newsday on Jul. 25, 2020.