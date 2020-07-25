1/
LAURENCE KAHN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LAURENCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KAHN - Laurence 56 suddenly on 07-18-2020 of Marathon, FL formerly of Northport, NY. Son of Charlotte (nee Gottesman) and Arnold Kahn. Brother of Franklin, Richard and Deborah. Uncle of Dylan, Ryan, Emma, Taylor and Justyn. Graveside Service and Burial Monday 07-27-2020, 2pm at Mt. Ararat Cemetery, 1165 RT 109, Lindenhurst, NY. Shiva Monday immediately following and Tuesday from 12-7pm, 24 Chapel Hill drive Brentwood, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Domestic Abuse Shelter, P.O. Box 522696, Marathon Shores, FL 33052



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Shiva
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mt. Ararat Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Shiva
12:00 - 07:00 PM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
I Am totally heartbroken. I never got to say goodbye. I hurt so so much. Please know how much I love you. Rest with the angels my baby brother love your sister debi
Debi Kahn davis
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved