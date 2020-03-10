|
DONNELLAN Laurene (nee Etschenberg), on March 8, 2020, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of Andrew Bourke Donnellan for nearly 60 years, who predeceased her in 2010. Beloved mother of six children and six grandchildren. A resident of Lynbrook, NY, she was a parishioner and Eucharistic minister at St. Raymond's R.C. Church in East Rockaway, NY. She was born on February 28, 1932, and grew up in Brooklyn, NY, where she graduated from St. Brendan Diocesan High School. She was also predeceased by her daughter Patricia Donnellan Gotimer and her sister Madeleine. She is survived by five loving children, Andrew (and Terry) Donnellan of Larchmont, NY Mary Donnellan of Inwood, West Virginia; Kevin (and Barbara) Donnellan of Clifton, Virginia; Joan Donnellan Ondrus of Floral Park, NY and Carol Ann Donnellan Timpson (and Eric) of Bristow, Virginia; and her adoring grandchildren, Kate Donnellan, Lauren Gotimer, Sarah Gotimer, Kevin Ondrus, Michael Timpson, and Kailyn Timpson; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She devoted her life to her family, for which we are forever grateful. She will be greatly missed. The wake will be on Tuesday, March 10, at the Donza Funeral Home, 333 Atlantic Avenue, East Rockaway, NY. (visiting hours 2-4pm and 7-9pm). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Raymond's R.C. Church, 263 Atlantic Ave, East Rockaway, NY on Wed-nesday, March 11, at 9:45am. Interment will follow at The Cemetery of the Holy Rood, 111 Old Country Road, Westbury, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Raymond's Social Ministry, 263 Atlantic Avenue, East Rockaway, NY 11518.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 10, 2020