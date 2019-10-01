Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-5600
Laurie Addeo Notice
Addeo - Laurie Age 61, of East Islip and with biggest heart for Bay Shore. Passed on September 27, 2019. Survived by husband Daniel, son Michael, parents Tom and Marie Provenzano, grand- daughter Camryn as well as countless loved ones and dear friends. Beloved by her family and the Bay Shore Schools community, Laurie gave her heart to her family her entire life and to the children of Bay Shore for 29 years. Many knew her love and kind heartedness and have countless fond memories to share. A fund has been set up c-o the Mary G Clarkson Elementary PFA to provide supplies for the needs of the kids she dedicated her life to. Visitation Wednesday 10-2 2pm & 7pm Chapey Funeral Home, East Islip. Funeral Mass Thursday 10-3 9:45am St Mary's Catholic Church, East Islip.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 1, 2019
