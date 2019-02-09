DIVITA - Laurie Anne, age 53, of West New York, N.J., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Laurie was born on April 13, 1965, in Astoria, Queens, N.Y. Her parents, Thomas and Susan (Jones) DiVita, moved the family to South Floral Park, Long Island, N.Y. when Laurie was 4 months old. There she grew up with her two sisters, Sue and Cathy, attending St. Vincent de Paul School through 8th grade and graduating from Sewanhaka High School in 1983. Laurie went on to study Mathematics at New York University, and upon graduation went to work for Citicorp in New York City where she had interned through college. She continued to work for Citicorp for a total of 32 years. On Christmas Eve in 2006, Laurie met the love of her life, Jim Dee, of Hoboken, N.J. They were married in New York City on October 2, 2010, and settled in East New York. Laurie will always be remembered for her love and commitment to her family. She always made time to attend various events featuring her nieces and nephews, despite the fact that her family lived some distance away. Laurie was also committed to keeping herself physically fit, and could often be found running, cycling, or swimming. This is a passion she and Jim shared, having participated in several marathons and triathlons together in New York City, Las Vegas and Atlantic City. This year would have marked her 10th year participating in the New York City triathlon. One of her greatest feats was completing the New York City Marathon on November 5, 2000. She also completed century cycling tours of 100 miles in Ireland, and cycled across the United States for Lance Armstrong's foundation, LIVESTRONG. Laurie will also be remembered for her love of cats, and will be missed by Charlie, Prince William, and Prince Harry. Laurie is survived by her husband James, her mother Susan, her sisters Susan (Daniel) Caracciolo and Catherine (Marc) Randazzo, her stepchildren William and Chelsea, and her 8 nieces and nephews. Laurie was pre-deceased in death by her father, Thomas. Laurie's life celebration will include visiting on Sunday, February 10, from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the Leber Funeral Home, 2000 Kennedy Blvd., Union City, N.J. The Mass of Resurrection will be offered on Monday February 11, at St. Lawrence Church, Weehawken at 10 am. Friends and family may begin gathering at 9 am Monday morning before services. Laurie will be laid to rest at Brookside Cemetery, Englewood, N.J. Published in Newsday on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary