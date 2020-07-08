1/
Laurie Ellen Maro
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Laurie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARO - Laurie Ellen, of Sayville on July 5, 2020. Beloved wife of Bill. Loving mother of Gillian (Philip) and William. Cherished sister of Kathy (Salvatore) Senese and Roseanne (Dennis) Orski. Loving daughter of Butzy and the late Bud Van Wyen. Visitation will be held at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home 245 Montauk Hwy W. Sayville, NY 11796 on Thursday July 9 from 2-4:30 and 7-9:30 pm. Chapel Service 8:00 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery on Friday. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Laurie's memory to cancer.stonybrookmedicine.edu-giving.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Visitation
07:00 - 09:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Service
08:00 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Interment
Calverton National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved