MARO - Laurie Ellen, of Sayville on July 5, 2020. Beloved wife of Bill. Loving mother of Gillian (Philip) and William. Cherished sister of Kathy (Salvatore) Senese and Roseanne (Dennis) Orski. Loving daughter of Butzy and the late Bud Van Wyen. Visitation will be held at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home 245 Montauk Hwy W. Sayville, NY 11796 on Thursday July 9 from 2-4:30 and 7-9:30 pm. Chapel Service 8:00 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery on Friday. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Laurie's memory to cancer.stonybrookmedicine.edu
Published in Newsday on Jul. 8, 2020.