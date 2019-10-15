Newsday Notices
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Laurie Insalaco-Kraus
INSALACO-KRAUS- Laurie, 65, of Sayville, LI, died on October 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Kenneth. Loving mother of Leah Savino (Frank), Jessica Insalaco (James Romano), Melissa Kraus, Dennis Kraus and Kenneth Kraus, Jr (dec). Proud grandmother of Adriana, Gabrielle and Kayla. Dear sister of Charles Campisi (Donna) and Peter Campisi (Marie). Reposing Wed. 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, West Sayville. Funeral Mass 11:15 a.m. Thurs. at St. Lawrence RC Church, Sayville. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 15, 2019
