Lawerence Reid
REID - Lawrence Ketcham "Larry" on Sept. 28, 2020, age 82, of Bayville, NY. Beloved husband of Cecilia and the late Rosemarie. Loving father of Ellen Kiernan (Kevin), Deirdre Carroll (Stephen) and the late Rosemarie Hope. Cherished grandfather of Emily Kiernan and Reid Kiernan. Loving companion of Becca and Dodger. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Devoted member of American Legion, Robert H. Spittel Post 1285, Knights of Columbus Council 5314, and former Trustee for the Inc. Village of Bayville. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY, Thursday 5-8 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Gertrude RC Church, Bayville, NY Friday, 9:45 a.m. Interment Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery. oysterbayfuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Sep. 30, 2020.
