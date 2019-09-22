|
|
CAHILL - Lawrence (Larry), 85, of Merrick, NY passed away in the early morning on Sept. 18, 2019. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 56 years, Theresa (Viola) Cahill; His son Dan (Wife, Miranda) and cherished grandchildren Annalyn and Shea. Larry is also survived by his siblings Catherine Reichert, Helen Mary Galante and prede-ceased by his brothers James, and Peter, and sister Patricia McCarthy. Larry was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Helen and James Cahill. He joined the US Navy and served during the Korean war as a Radioman. After returning home he joined the Nassau County Police Department and worked in the 5th and 6th Precinct for 33 years. After retirement Lawrence was an active member in both the American Legion at Post #2046 in Baldwin and the Elks Lodge #1 in Lyn-brook. Visiting Hours will be held at N.F. Walker, Inc. Funeral Home, 2039 Merrick Avenue, Merrick, NY Tuesday Sept. 24 from 2-4 and 7-9PM. www.nfwalkerfh.com Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 720 North Merrick Avenue, North Merrick Wednesday the 25th at 10AM. Burial at St. Charles Cemetery, Farming-dale, NY immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted in his memory for The Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital via StJude.org
Published in Newsday on Sept. 22, 2019