CULLEN - Lawrence "Larry," of East Islip, NY (formerly of West Islip) on December 15, 2019 at the age of 67. Larry was the longtime proprietor of The Wooden Keg in East Islip. Beloved husband of Valerie. Loving father of Shanna Siano (Ed). Cherished grandfather of Eddie, Victoria, and Tyler. Adored son of Beatrice and the late Joseph. Also survived by his mother-in-law, sister and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. He will be fondly remembered by his many friends and acquaintances. Visiting will be Thursday 2-4:30 and 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home Inc., 172 Main Street, Islip. A religious service will be celebrated Thursday 7:30pm at the funeral home. Cremation will be private. Overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 18, 2019