DRAISS - Lawrence Anthony, Sr. of Henderson Nevada, formerly of Islip, and Broad Channel, NY, on February 21, 2019, at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Jean. Loving father of Patrick, Lisa, Maryann, Gina, and Lawrence, Jr. Cherished grandfather of Heather, Matthew, Nicholas, Kayla, Taylor, Trevor, Cynthia, and Evan. Proud great-grandfather of Christian, Jayden, and Kayson. Larry Sr. was a great man that loved the Mets and his family. Long time member of the Iron Workers Local 361. Family will receive friends Thursday, 7-9 pm, and Friday, 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Homes, 62 Carleton Avenue (2 Miles South Exit 43A SS PKWY) East Islip, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, 9:30 am, at St. Mary's R.C. Church in East Islip. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 28, 2019