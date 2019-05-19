GEDDA - Mr. Lawrence Jerome Gedda, 88, died on Thursday, May 6, 2019. He was the husband of Marilyn Gedda for almost 60 years. Born August 22, 1930 in Valley Stream, NY. He served in the Korean War with an Honorable Discharge in 1954 with the Counter Intelligence Corps. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. He received a ROTC scholarship to Penn State University. Lawrence was on the NY State liquor board for 44 years, career civil servant, rose to be appointed as Commissioner of SLA by the NY State Governor, from where he retired in 2007. Lawrence was passionate about flying, owned a Cessna and was a former football referee. In addition to his wife, he is survived by children, Michele Gedda Devine and Steven Gedda and wife Helen, grandchildren, Taylor Devine McElfresh, Jordan Devine and Cole Devine, brother, George Gedda and sister- in-law, Francine Madorma. A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM, Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, Frederick, MD. Published in Newsday on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary