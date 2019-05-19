Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
For more information about
Lawrence Gedda
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Gedda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Gedda


1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Lawrence Gedda Notice
GEDDA - Mr. Lawrence Jerome Gedda, 88, died on Thursday, May 6, 2019. He was the husband of Marilyn Gedda for almost 60 years. Born August 22, 1930 in Valley Stream, NY. He served in the Korean War with an Honorable Discharge in 1954 with the Counter Intelligence Corps. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. He received a ROTC scholarship to Penn State University. Lawrence was on the NY State liquor board for 44 years, career civil servant, rose to be appointed as Commissioner of SLA by the NY State Governor, from where he retired in 2007. Lawrence was passionate about flying, owned a Cessna and was a former football referee. In addition to his wife, he is survived by children, Michele Gedda Devine and Steven Gedda and wife Helen, grandchildren, Taylor Devine McElfresh, Jordan Devine and Cole Devine, brother, George Gedda and sister- in-law, Francine Madorma. A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM, Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, Frederick, MD.
Published in Newsday on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
Download Now