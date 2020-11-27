CONNOLLY - Lawrence J., 85, formerly of Jupiter, Florida and Deer Park, NY passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Fort Myers, FL. Larry was a United States Marine Corps Veteran. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed fishing on the Great South Bay with his family and grandchildren. Larry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia Connolly of Fort Myers, FL, three children, L.J. Connolly (Kari), Megan Kelly (Dennis) and Jane Connolly and five grandchildren, Dylan, Michael, Jack, Danny and Kate. A burial service will take place at the Sarasota National Cemetery on December 29, 2020. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
in loving memory of Lawrence J. Connolly.