|
|
KENNEDY - Lawrence (Larry) of Manorville (formerly of Bayport) died October 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Hurley Kennedy. Predeceased by the late Teresa (Tee). Loving father of Dave (Norine), Marybeth (Keith), John (Bea), Terri (Ken) and Maureen (Jeff). Devoted grandfather of Lauren, Kara, Heather, Ryan, Maria, Paul, Evgenia, Olivia, Keenan, Devin and Brennan. Devoted stepfather to John, Gina, Michael, Paul and Stasia Hurley and devoted to 10 step grandchildren. Dear brother to Jack, predeceased by sister Dolores O'Donnell and brother Bill aka Moose. Former Sports Information Director, St. John's University, former Deputy Supervisor, Town of Islip, former Deputy Suffolk County Drug Commission. Retired as Executive Director, ALA of Nassau-Suffolk. Former board member Bayport-Blue Point Schools and Consolation Residence, West Islip. Family and Friends may visit Werner Rothwell Funeral Home, Mill Road, Westhampton Beach from 4-8pm on October 9. Mass of Christian Burial at 11am October 10, Immaculate Conception, Main Street, Quogue. Cremation Private. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Relief Services, P.O. Box 17090, Baltimore, MD 21297 and East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care, PO Box 1048, West Hampton, NY 11978.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 9, 2019