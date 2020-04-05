|
KNOPF - Lawrence, 89, of Sayville, NY passed away on April 2, 2020 from the Coronavirus. An avid daily walker, he never met a dog or their owner that he didn't like. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Mildred (nee Eisenhardt). Cherished Dad to his three sons and their wives, Lar and Nancy, Stephan and JoAnn, Jeffrey and Kelle. Grandpa to his darling grandchildren Arlo (Stephanie), Elliott, Mindy (Jeff), Jodie (Craig), Michelle (Joe), Kevin (Alex), Kirstin (James), Justin (Zoe), and Jillian. Pop-Pop to the dearest great-grands Cameron Eve, Jacob, Mason, Logan and Harper. He is also survived by his loved in-laws William and Jean Eisenhardt and Penny Eisenhardt. He was predeceased by George Eisenhardt. Larry served in the Korean War with the United States Army, worked for the NY Telephone Company Verizon for his life career and was a wonderful cook. He was an avid sailor on the Great South Bay and a volunteer for the local Soup Kitchen and his church. He touched many lives and will be missed by all. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, West Sayville. A Memorial service will take place in the future. Memorial gifts may be made to the United Methodist Church of Sayville, 164 Green Avenue, Sayville, NY 11782. www.raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 5, 2020