LAMARCA - Lawrence L. of Commack NY on June 26, 2020 at the age of 78 Beloved husband of Rosemary Cherished father of Eileen Rehn (Thomas) and Lawrence Jr.Adored Grandfather of Chloe.Loving brother of Anthony and the late Louis. Caring uncle of 11 nieces and nephews. Reposing Tuesday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Commack Abbey Inc, 96 Commack Road Commack NY. Mass of a Christian burial Wednesday 10am at Christ the King RC Church Commack NY. Interment St. Charles Cemetery Farmingdale NY.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Reposing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Commack Abbey Inc
JUN
30
Reposing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Commack Abbey Inc
JUL
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Christ the King RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Commack Abbey Inc
96 Commack Rd
Commack, NY 11725
(631) 499-4422
