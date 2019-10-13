|
|
LARMANN - Lawrence, OSF. Brother Lawrence Larmann passed to Eternal Life on October 11, 2019. He was born on September 6, 1947 to August and Barbara Larmann in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. He was the eldest of four children. He entered the Franciscan Brothers of Brooklyn and professed his vows in 1966. He taught at Saint Joseph's School in Babylon and Saint Anthony's High School. He served as the Director of Development and Alumni at St. Joseph's High School in Trumbull, Connecticut. In later years he was Director of Faith Formation at St. Joseph's in Long Island City and Saint Mel's in Flushing. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Donna Larmann and his nephews Edward Larmann, Jr. and Eric Larmann. His wake will take place on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 2-5pm at Saint Anthony's High School Chapel, South Huntington, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:00am Saint Anthony's High School Chapel. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 13, 2019