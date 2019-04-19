|
LIZZA - Lawrence, 89, of Greenlawn, on April 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Betty for 64 years. Loving father of Carol Ann, Laura and the late Anna Mae. Cherished grandfather of Michael and Melissa. Dear brother of Helen, Ann, Ida, Emilio (Margie), and brother-in-law of Albert (Lucille). He is loved and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Service Saturday 10 AM at Congregational Church of Centerport. Interment to follow at Pine-lawn Memorial Park. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2019