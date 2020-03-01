|
|
MULLALY - Lawrence of Bethpage, NY, passed away surrounded by family on February 29, 2020 at the age of 84. Reunited with his beloved wife Mary. Loving father of Lawrence, John, Thomas (Daphne), and Joanne. Adored grandfather to Shaun, Kristen, Ryan and Regan. Visiting Monday, March 2nd, from 2-5 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. Funeral Mass Tuesday, March 3rd, at 10 am at St. Martin of Tours Church, 220 Central Ave, Bethpage, NY 11714. Cremation Private.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 1, 2020