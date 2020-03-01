Home

Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 931-1454
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours Church
220 Central Ave
Bethpage, NY
Lawrence Mullaly Notice
MULLALY - Lawrence of Bethpage, NY, passed away surrounded by family on February 29, 2020 at the age of 84. Reunited with his beloved wife Mary. Loving father of Lawrence, John, Thomas (Daphne), and Joanne. Adored grandfather to Shaun, Kristen, Ryan and Regan. Visiting Monday, March 2nd, from 2-5 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. Funeral Mass Tuesday, March 3rd, at 10 am at St. Martin of Tours Church, 220 Central Ave, Bethpage, NY 11714. Cremation Private.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 1, 2020
