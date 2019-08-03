|
CURRY - Lawrence Paul Jr. 1940-2019, lost his courageous battle against cancer on July 31st. He passed peacefully at home in the arms of his beloved " partner - in - crime," Sabine Curry. Larry was born on July 9, 1940 in East Meadow, Long Island and was raised in Babylon. He lived in Bohemia, West Sayville and worked for Suffolk County DPW for 25 years. He was a clammer, a fisherman, and the owner of Larry's Boat Transport. In 1986 he relocated his family to Upstate NY, where he would spend almost three decades, as an excavator, plow driver, and many other business ventures. In addition to his wife, Sabine, he leaves behind his four daughters; Amanda Meeson (Douglas) of Stratford, Connecticut, Lisa Curry (Brian) of Milford, Laurie Curry (Roger) and Debbie Dowling (Tommy). He leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Jordyn, Bella, Sophia, Reggie, Quincy, Kevin, Katie, Kyle, Megan & Michael and great - granddaughter Madison. He leaves behind sisters and brothers, notably, Patricia Crispi (Anthony) and Marie Lang (Gil), in addition to many loved family members and countless friends. Larry was a one of a kind, crazy, gentle soul and a true force of light and laughter in our world. He leaves us now, no doubt, soaring to Heaven to raise some hell! Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life on Sunday, August 4th at the Upper Susquehanna Cultural Center in Milford, NY at 2:00 pm, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Friends of the Milford Parks P.O. Box 1, Milford NY 13807.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 3, 2019