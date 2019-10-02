|
Rafferty- The Reverend Lawrence on September 30, 2019. Rev. Rafferty served in several parishes of the Diocese of Rockville Centre on Long Island. He served Associate Pastor, Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Massapequa Park, Associate Pastor, Church of St. Elizabeth of Hungary, Melville, Associate Pastor, Church of St. Hugh of Lincoln, Huntington Station, Associate Pastor, Church of St. Francis De Sales, Patchogue, Associate Pastor, Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Lindenhurst, Associate Pastor, Church of Holy Name of Jesus, Woodbury, Associate Pastor, Church of Maria Regina, Seaford, Associate Pastor, Church of St. Boniface, Elmont, Pastor, Church of Holy Name of Jesus, Woodbury and Associate Pastor, Church of St. Lawrence, Sayville and Retired in 2013. Reposing at Church of the Holy Name Jesus, Woodbury, NY on Thursday from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM. Vigil Mass Thursday 7:00 PM at Church of the Holy Name Jesus, Woodbury, NY. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 12:00 PM Church of the Holy Name Jesus, Woodbury, NY. Arrangements entrusted to The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Bethpage Funeral Home. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 2, 2019