REHM Lawrence M. of Southold, NY, formerly of Chatham, NJ, passed on February 11, 2019. He was the son of the late Rosemary and William Rehm and is survived by his husband, Richard P. Lawrence, of Southold, NY. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 15 from 2-4 and 7-9 at Bradley Funeral Homes, 345 Main Street, Chatham, NJ. A prayer service will be held on Saturday at the funeral home at 10am. Interment will follow at Hollywood Memorial Park. For further information, please visit Bradleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 14, 2019